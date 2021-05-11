Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
Reimagining African museums and heritage sites
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Asma Diakite, Regional Head of Programmes, Goethe-Institut South Africa
Catherine Stratford, archivist and assistant curator, Steve Biko Centre
Jo Buitendag - Owner at Past Experiences/ Head Tour Guide
Today at 11:05
Relationships- attachment styles
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leonard Carr
Today at 12:05
The Commission hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from four unidentified witnesses.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule files court papers challenging the step-aside resolution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, to present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1st of January to end of March 2021.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Viewfinder Exclusive: How SAPS protects the killers within its ranks.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronald Peens - Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss& Co.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
Latest Local
About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout Protocol leadership member of the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial Prof Ian Sanne says the country is ready for Monday. 14 May 2021 8:29 AM
South Africa records 3,221 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says 455,169 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 14 May 2021 7:04 AM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Local
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Zondo hears of how Dlodlo ignored employment procedures at SSA Instead, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo promoted 26 managers at the State Security Agency. 12 May 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary. 13 May 2021 6:58 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
White folks must embrace the SA they live in, do things differently - Chris Vick The spin doctor takes us down memory lane, including three stints of working with former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale. 13 May 2021 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

11 May 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank


Personal Finance - The Rand strong at the moment we consider if should you stop sending money offshore

13 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus - What works and does not in a remote working environment

13 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Reasons for vaccine optimism even as SA faces imminent 3rd wave

13 May 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Jessica  Spira | Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB

Side Hustle : mid-year slump.

13 May 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

SA-born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Market Commentary

13 May 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Insure Group Managers, an intermediary which collected insurance premiums from customers, secretly invested cash in its own loss-making assets.

13 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Pauli Van Wyk | Journalist with Scorpio  at Daily Maverick

Shapeshifter - Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black

12 May 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black|

Business Unusual - ESG Investing

12 May 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

SA Online Retail leaps to R30-billion

12 May 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Bathabile Dlamini pays R650k personal cost order in Sassa case

Local

Deputy PP pleads with Gauteng municipalities to take accountability seriously

Local

About 178 public sector sites secured for phase two vaccine rollout

Local

Nafiz Modack and co-accused to appear in court under heavy police presence

14 May 2021 9:56 AM

Westbury gang member Kemal Zita handed 2 life sentences for 2017 murders

14 May 2021 9:23 AM

Kenya leader's constitutional reform bid illegal, says court

14 May 2021 8:55 AM

