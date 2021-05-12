All you need to know on Naspers plans for Prosus 45.% share swap

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy. 14 May 2021 5:13 PM
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono. 14 May 2021 5:06 PM
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes. 14 May 2021 3:07 PM
View all Local
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
All you need to know on Naspers plans for Prosus 45.% share swap

All you need to know on Naspers plans for Prosus 45.% share swap

12 May 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Basil Sgourdos | CFO at Naspers|


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - The Rand strong at the moment we consider if should you stop sending money offshore

13 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - What works and does not in a remote working environment

13 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reasons for vaccine optimism even as SA faces imminent 3rd wave

13 May 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Jessica  Spira | Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle : mid-year slump.

13 May 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA-born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

13 May 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Insure Group Managers, an intermediary which collected insurance premiums from customers, secretly invested cash in its own loss-making assets.

13 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Pauli Van Wyk | Journalist with Scorpio  at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black

12 May 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - ESG Investing

12 May 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Online Retail leaps to R30-billion

12 May 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Local

I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor

Local

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

Sport

EWN Highlights

Parly told that the bulk of SAA business rescue funding spent on consultants

14 May 2021 7:31 PM

NPA tightens its grip on alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack with more charges

14 May 2021 6:45 PM

Israel battles on three fronts in Gaza, West Bank and at home

14 May 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA