Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus Hosted by the 702 and Pretoria University at the Nobel Prize Dialogue.

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Joburg Water says infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital set to be fixed General manager of operations Etienne Hugo says various investigations are being done to see what's the problem. 25 May 2021 4:46 PM
Do medical aid members pay for vaccines at independent pharmacies? Independent Community Pharmacy Association in communication with the government on uninsured people to receive the vaccine. 25 May 2021 4:28 PM
Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage Eskom says it could implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should further breakdowns occur. 25 May 2021 4:12 PM
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing... 24 May 2021 12:37 PM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus Hosted by the 702 and Pretoria University at the Nobel Prize Dialogue.

Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus Hosted by the 702 and Pretoria University at the Nobel Prize Dialogue.

18 May 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Prof Mohammad Yunus


Investment School - When to buy / when to sell

25 May 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Simon Brown | Financial Educator at Just One Lap 

Africa Business Focus

25 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy) 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 May 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Planet 42 buys cars from second-hand car dealerships and rents them out to South Africans who cannot get a bank to buy a car for them.

25 May 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Eerik  Oja | Co-founder and CEO at Planet42 

Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 6:58 PM

Guest: Simon Dingle | Technologist 

Market Commentary

25 May 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion

25 May 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Brett  Botten  | CEO  at Spar Group 

People’s Money - Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mike Wills | Broadcaster and Former Station Manager at 567 Cape Talk & Talk Radio 702 

Business Book feature - The Future Starts Now -Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society

24 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends 

Explainer: The "Charlie Bit My Finger” video taken off YouTube after it was sold as an NFTs to a private owner during an online auction

24 May 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Carel de Jager  | Consultant  at The Block Chain Academy 

Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage

Local

'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'

Local

Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'

Local

US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

25 May 2021 8:04 PM

Biden condemns 'outrageous' Belarus forced plane landing, backs sanctions

25 May 2021 7:49 PM

SACC shocked by report on dodgy Health Dept contract given to Mkhize associates

25 May 2021 7:19 PM

