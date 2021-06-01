Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes

Today at 14:05 Thinking of buying a mini pig, do your homework... The Azania Mosaka Show

Shelly Dryan - Founder of Home 2 Home Piggy Adoptions

Meahni Pieterse - Founder of Berario Bunnies

Today at 14:35 Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:10 EWN: Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma back in Bloemfontein court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:16 EWN: OUTA calls for bail to be denied against Iqbal Sharma and former Free State officials accused of being a key money launderer for the Guptas Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Today at 15:20 Tribute for Shaleen Surtie-Richards Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Alister Izobel, Family spokesperson

Today at 15:50 #FixmyJoburg litter and garbage in Joburg Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure

Today at 16:10 Officers stationed at Honeydew police station feel thrown under the bus for the mob justice incident Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru

Today at 16:20 Charity Flying Children Around SA for Medical Care Gets Major Backing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair

Today at 16:40 First clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mrs Daphne Nkosi

Today at 17:10 Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Harry Mazibuko

Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)

Today at 17:20 Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55 million The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick

Today at 19:08 Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...

