Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes

702 FYI
Today at 14:05
Thinking of buying a mini pig, do your homework...
Guests
Shelly Dryan - Founder of Home 2 Home Piggy Adoptions
Meahni Pieterse - Founder of Berario Bunnies
125
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma back in Bloemfontein court
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: OUTA calls for bail to be denied against Iqbal Sharma and former Free State officials accused of being a key money launderer for the Guptas
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 15:20
Tribute for Shaleen Surtie-Richards
Guests
Alister Izobel, Family spokesperson
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg litter and garbage in Joburg
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 16:10
Officers stationed at Honeydew police station feel thrown under the bus for the mob justice incident
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 16:20
Charity Flying Children Around SA for Medical Care Gets Major Backing
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 16:40
First clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders
Guests
Mrs Daphne Nkosi
Today at 17:10
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55 million
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:08
Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American
Guests
July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical director
Guests
Rocco De Villiers - Pianist, composer and music director at ...
