Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Thinking of buying a mini pig, do your homework...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Shelly Dryan - Founder of Home 2 Home Piggy Adoptions
Meahni Pieterse - Founder of Berario Bunnies
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma back in Bloemfontein court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: OUTA calls for bail to be denied against Iqbal Sharma and former Free State officials accused of being a key money launderer for the Guptas
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adv. Stefanie Fick - Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 15:20
Tribute for Shaleen Surtie-Richards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alister Izobel, Family spokesperson
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg litter and garbage in Joburg
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Mpho Moerane, MMC of infrastructure
Today at 16:10
Officers stationed at Honeydew police station feel thrown under the bus for the mob justice incident
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 16:20
Charity Flying Children Around SA for Medical Care Gets Major Backing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 16:40
First clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mrs Daphne Nkosi
Today at 17:10
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu's brother quietly pays back R4.55 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:08
Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical director
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rocco De Villiers - Pianist, composer and music director at ...
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
What happens to seized assets? And the money? Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement. 7 June 2021 2:13 PM
'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done' NHLS head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson talks about the situation at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. 7 June 2021 1:27 PM
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story. 7 June 2021 11:11 AM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning's meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black... 5 June 2021 12:54 PM
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear pow... 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business. 5 June 2021 9:11 AM
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 7 June 2021 10:17 AM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 8:56 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive. 5 June 2021 10:01 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes

Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes

1 June 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder 


Friday File : Barali

4 June 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Moliehi Mafantiri | Co-founder & Operations Director at Barali | 

Market Commentary

4 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara |  at Sanlam Private Wealth 

City of Joburg does a "Me too" like Stellenbosch, it wants out of Eskom's grid

4 June 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson | Independent energy analyst  at Independent 

Personal Finance - ESG investing

3 June 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How are you spending your time daily, weekly, monthly, in your business.

3 June 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?

3 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 

Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities

3 June 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle

Does SA need to rethink its FDI policies? Is it shooting itself on the foot by blocking Burger King sale ?

3 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand|

Market Commentary

3 June 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

The ZAR strengthens to R13.54 - a two year high against US Dollar

3 June 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Mike  Keenan | fixed-income and currency strategist  at Absa Capital | 

'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'

Local

'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money

Local

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

Mkhize scandal, MKMVA on agenda for ANC NWC meeting

7 June 2021 1:16 PM

Mkhwebane returns to WC High Court to challenge constitutionality of Parly rules

7 June 2021 12:54 PM

Pakistan express trains collision kills at least 40

7 June 2021 12:22 PM

