Best of 702
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry A Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of po... 9 June 2021 4:27 PM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

9 June 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners 


Overseas money assists the Cape wine industry

9 June 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard 

A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to

9 June 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Lizz Meiring | null at South African actress and writer 

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF

9 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | Executive chair of Sygnia 

Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.

9 June 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Siobhan  Redford  | Economist at RMB 

Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market.

8 June 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin 

Clover : Badly-run municipality affects businesses

8 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Karen Heese | Economist at Municipal Iq 

U.S. seizes $2.3m in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

8 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com 

Market Commentary

8 June 2021 6:42 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

South Africa's First quarter GDP growth exceeds expectations - GDP grew by 4.6%

8 June 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Prof Adrian Saville | Investment Specialist at General Capital and Professor at GIBS 

Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do?

Politics

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

Local

Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry

Local

Drug dealers went online to beat the pandemic: EU report

9 June 2021 8:31 PM

These are the countries worst affected by COVID-19 right now

9 June 2021 8:11 PM

IEC gears up for the most complex elections in SA history

9 June 2021 8:10 PM

