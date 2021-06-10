Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
No Items to show
Latest Local
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exempt... 10 June 2021 12:10 PM
View all Business
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

Government announces major change to fix loadshedding

10 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guests
André de Ruyter | Group CEO at Eskom
Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Roger Baxter | CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Niveshen Govender | COO of South African Photovolataic Association


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Overseas money assists the Cape wine industry

9 June 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Tribute: Why are performers dying poor if they do not have to

9 June 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Lizz Meiring | null at South African actress and writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

9 June 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on JSE's refusal for it to list a bitcoin ETF

9 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Magda Wierzycka | Executive chair of Sygnia 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Confidence Index (BCI) shows remarkable recovery in the second quarter.

9 June 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Siobhan  Redford  | Economist at RMB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market.

8 June 2021 8:03 PM

Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clover : Badly-run municipality affects businesses

8 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Karen Heese | Economist at Municipal Iq 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

U.S. seizes $2.3m in Bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

8 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

8 June 2021 6:42 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'

Business

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

10 June 2021 8:19 PM

Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

10 June 2021 8:13 PM

Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service

10 June 2021 8:05 PM

