Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN

Latest Local
Illegal mining - 20 die in suspected gas explosion. Should sector be formalised? David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher says the government needs to move away from the position that every problem... 17 June 2021 2:13 PM
How Digital Vibes invoiced R1.1 million for NHI mascot Ray White speaks to Daily Maverick's investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about their latest report on Digital Vibes. 17 June 2021 1:47 PM
Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) stripped Singh of his membership of the professional body after he wa... 17 June 2021 1:06 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN

Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN

15 June 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Tania  Marshall | President-Elect at Geological Society of South Africa 


Personal Finance - What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How to transfer skills to your leadership team so that YOU are not the business itself

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Medical Scheme, Profmed vaccinating its members and shares tips on dealing with Covid-19 third wave

17 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Craig Comrie | CEO at Profmed 

Side Hustle : 7 things I do to help with mental fitness while building things & working

17 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

Tribute to Jabu Mabuza

17 June 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Jabu Mabuza | Ceo Initiative 

Market Commentary

17 June 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

SA should urgently expedite economic reform

17 June 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: James Formby  | Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank 

Tribute to SA businessman, Jabu Mabuza

17 June 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom |
 Nicky  Newton-King | former-CEO  at JSE | 
 Bonang Mohale - Independent non-executive chairman of Bidvest 

Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses

16 June 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Sinelizwi  Fakade | CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group

SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment

16 June 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Allon Raiz | CEO at Raizcorp

Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away

Africa

How Digital Vibes invoiced R1.1 million for NHI mascot

Local

Illegal mining - 20 die in suspected gas explosion. Should sector be formalised?

Local

Three-quarters of Gauteng education's R53.4bn budget to go to salary payments

17 June 2021 6:49 PM

Court rules Umsunduzi Municipality violated the Constitution over landfill site

17 June 2021 6:33 PM

'All the provinces are in trouble,' warns health dept on rising COVID-19 cases

17 June 2021 5:58 PM

