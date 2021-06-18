Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the doors for the oncology department are currently being installed a... 18 June 2021 5:54 PM
Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave Gauteng has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections in the previous reporting period. 18 June 2021 4:44 PM
Gauteng residents urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as infections rise Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News report Kevin Brandt on the briefing by the Health Department on Covid-19. 18 June 2021 1:49 PM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the SAA deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them... 18 June 2021 5:38 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Business
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations?

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations?

18 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Steven Ambrose | MD at Atvance Intelligence


Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)

18 June 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Ken Forrester | co-founder and Chair at Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) |

Market Commentary

18 June 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

How should SA kick-start its ailing tourism sector

18 June 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Sabine Lehman | Former MD of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company and current Founder and chair at African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions

Personal Finance - What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus - How to transfer skills to your leadership team so that YOU are not the business itself

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Medical Scheme, Profmed vaccinating its members and shares tips on dealing with Covid-19 third wave

17 June 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Craig Comrie | CEO at Profmed 

Side Hustle : 7 things I do to help with mental fitness while building things & working

17 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

Tribute to Jabu Mabuza

17 June 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Jabu Mabuza | Ceo Initiative 

