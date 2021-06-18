Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product.