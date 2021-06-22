Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
Guest: Ken Kinsey | CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil
Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guest: Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guest: Ulrich Stark | Co-Founder at WizzPass
Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx |