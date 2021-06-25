Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe job platform

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at what POPI was supposed to do and how it came to be overused.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter Tshepo Mahloele, Harith General Partners' executive director and chair of the Takatso consortium
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment. 29 June 2021 1:56 PM
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma's contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
'It doesn't make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe job platform

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe job platform

25 June 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator 


Investment School: Building your first stock portfolio

29 June 2021 8:19 PM

Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

Africa Business Focus

29 June 2021 8:11 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

29 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Fuel pump attendants are essential workers but are not getting vaccinated yet. Why ?

29 June 2021 7:13 PM

Guest: Reggie Sibiya | CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa

A challenge to protect your local favourite eatery from the effects of Level 4 lockdown #LocalRestaurantLove challenge

29 June 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

Market Commentary

29 June 2021 6:36 PM

Guests: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

South Africa's controversy-ridden former president Jacob Zuma handed a 15-month unsuspended imprisonment term

29 June 2021 6:29 PM

Guests: JP Landman | Political & Trend Analyst

Anton Van Dalsen | Legal Counsellor at Helen Suzman Foundation

David Lewis | Executive Director at Corruption Watch

 

Other People's Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini

28 June 2021 8:12 PM

Guest: Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician|

Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There

28 June 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There

Domestic workers future prospects looks grim according to SweepSouth

28 June 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at Sweepsouth| 

Trending

Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local Lifestyle

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

Africa

EWN Highlights

Mngoma accused of taking false oath after signing 'wrong' affidavit

29 June 2021 7:58 PM

eSwatini govt defends decision to ban delivery of petitions by protestors

29 June 2021 7:34 PM

COVID cases rise again in Europe with Delta variant

29 June 2021 7:08 PM

