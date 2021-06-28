Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts over level 4 lockdown restrictions

Today at 18:13 [PITCHED} Collecting tax from shrunken tax base The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

