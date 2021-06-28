Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guest: Paul Behrmann | CEO and Founder at PayflexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia BroadcastingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leslie Zettler | CEO of FelbridgeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Market CommentaryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ed Stoddard | Journalist at Business MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST