Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years? Former city chief financial officer Roland Hunter says one of the reasons was the boards getting weaker and weaker as the years we... 19 July 2021 5:12 PM
Life Esidimeni inquest: Not a trial but probe to name those responsible - Lawyer Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says those accused face charges of culpable homicide, assault with the intent to cause bod... 19 July 2021 4:42 PM
The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro... 19 July 2021 4:40 PM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
'Ramaphosa must fire security cluster ministers. Who does he replace them with?' Peter Bruce, Asanda Ngoasheng and Mbhazima Shilowa give Clement Manyathela their views on what action President Cyril Ramaphosa sh... 19 July 2021 12:29 PM
Free Jacob Zuma Campaign gives Ramaphosa 14 days to release him from prison The former president was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court for refusing to appear before the inquiry into state c... 16 July 2021 3:39 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
36 years later! Letter of apology from high school bully goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: Woman celebrating birthday alone brought to tears by strangers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2021 8:41 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest

Personal Finance: Staying invested is more important than when you invest

8 July 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 


Business Book feature - Hijackers on Board by Cynthia Stimpel

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Guest: Cynthia  Stimpel  | SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board  

Is destroying looted goods advisable ?

19 July 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Tracey Gilmore | Co-Founder at The Clothing Bank 

Tech with Toby: Electric skateboards

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine 

What Moody's downgrade on municipalities mean for both households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Karen Heese | Economist Municipal IQ 

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

19 July 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 

SA riots - does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Michael  Straeuli  | Partner at Webber Wentzel 

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest

19 July 2021 6:25 PM

Guests: Micheal  Lawrence  | Executive Director  at National Clothing Retail Federation and Riaz Kader | COO at Arrowhead Properties 

Other People’s Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)

12 July 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Themba Maseko | Former CEO of GCIS  & author of For My Country at 

Business Book feature - Belonging: The Secret Code of Elite Teams by Owen Eastwood

12 July 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Owen Eastwood |  Performance Coach and Author of Belonging  

Foreign Direct Investment squirms over riots and security concerns in SA

12 July 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex 

Why has the system of City of Joburg entities not worked properly in 20 years?
Local

Local

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
Business Opinion

Business Opinion

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral
19 July 2021 7:52 PM

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments
19 July 2021 7:03 PM

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting
19 July 2021 6:45 PM

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

