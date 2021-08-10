Investment School - Good Quality Investing

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of i... 13 August 2021 5:36 PM
Gauteng has reached 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8 Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embrac... 13 August 2021 5:05 PM
'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet' Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated. 13 August 2021 4:08 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he’s move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Investment School - Good Quality Investing

Investment School - Good Quality Investing

10 August 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Keith McLachlan | Investment Officer  at Integral Asset Management 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

DGB acquires 105 year-old Backsberg Family Wines

12 August 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Tim Hutchinson | Group CEO at DGB 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Hard work + luck ? success

12 August 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cashbuild continues to build an empire

12 August 2021 6:49 PM

Guest: Werner De Jager | CEO at Cashbuild 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

12 August 2021 6:45 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

12 August 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Ralph  Mupita | CEO at MTN Group 

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A2X Markets waving a magic wand to attract more blue-chips companies on the platforms

11 August 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Kevin Brady | CEO at A2X Markets

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank interims : SA's fifth largest bank by market cap is set to pay out dividends

11 August 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Mike Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 August 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of deputy leader in organisation

11 August 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chancellor at University of the Free State| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party

11 August 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

Local

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

Local

Zikalala confident of securing investments to rebuild KZN after unrest

13 August 2021 6:57 PM

UN raises alarm on 'mass rape' in southeast DR Congo

13 August 2021 5:48 PM

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

