Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Learning to listen properly
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeanie Cave
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Bidvest results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ancer
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals 5 September 2021 1:16 PM
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year. 5 September 2021 7:46 AM
Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds o... 5 September 2021 7:39 AM
View all Local
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release. 6 September 2021 7:55 AM
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness. 6 September 2021 7:21 AM
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received. 5 September 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 6:10 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show. 2 September 2021 9:05 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Best of the Money Show
arrow_forward
Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

Business Unusual - What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

1 September 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Wilhelm Liebenberg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

3 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

is there tension between the business sector and Government? How can the private business sector assist government?

3 September 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor  at University of the Free State 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned

3 September 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Prof Susan Booysen, political analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Should a couple have a joint bank account?

2 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Maya Fischer French | Personal Finance Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus : What are the five numbers that run your business ?

2 September 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can CashBuild renegotiate the sale of Pepkor's The Building Company with CompCom? [ CART ARY3]

2 September 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Anthony Norton | Managing Director at Nortons Inc 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : How to come up with ideas for a side hustle

2 September 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Short-term insurer Santam's earning jump by 30% as it weathers business interruption and looting claims

2 September 2021 6:58 PM

Guest:    Lizé  Lambrechts  | CEO  at Santam 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 September 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi

Politics

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms

Politics

It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert

Politics

EWN Highlights

NFP leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi passes away

6 September 2021 10:31 AM

Cele pays tribute to SAPS members who lost their lives to COVID

6 September 2021 9:51 AM

Taliban say resistance holdout Panjshir Valley 'completely captured'

6 September 2021 8:51 AM

