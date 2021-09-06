Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

The Clement Manyathela Show
702 FYI
Today at 12:05
Former President jacob Zuma expected back in court- The Foundation he will not attend his corruption trial on Thursday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
125
Today at 12:10
Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser says the decision to release Former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole was not approved by Medical Parole Advisory Board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
125
Today at 12:15
The IEC releases its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Minhaj Jeenah- My Vote Counts Director
125
Today at 12:23
DA challenges candidate registration, approaches Concourt.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Werner Horn - Shadow Deputy Minister Of Justice And Correctional Services For The Da In The National Assembly at Da
125
Today at 12:27
Audio: Action SA- Manifesto launch
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:37
The memorial of National Freedom Party (NFP) President Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi is underway in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:41
EWN exclusive: As joburg battles with restrictions, Palm Ridge leaks are wasting clean water.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
The The Cape of Good Hope SPCA saves dogs from dog fighting ring in Mitchells Plain.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
125
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeremy Veary- Author
125
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeremy Veary- Author
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
