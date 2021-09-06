Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

Today at 12:05 Former President jacob Zuma expected back in court- The Foundation he will not attend his corruption trial on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:10 Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser says the decision to release Former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole was not approved by Medical Parole Advisory Board. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 12:15 The IEC releases its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Minhaj Jeenah- My Vote Counts Director

Today at 12:23 DA challenges candidate registration, approaches Concourt. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Werner Horn - Shadow Deputy Minister Of Justice And Correctional Services For The Da In The National Assembly at Da

Today at 12:27 Audio: Action SA- Manifesto launch The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 The memorial of National Freedom Party (NFP) President Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi is underway in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:41 EWN exclusive: As joburg battles with restrictions, Palm Ridge leaks are wasting clean water. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 The The Cape of Good Hope SPCA saves dogs from dog fighting ring in Mitchells Plain. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeremy Veary- Author

Jeremy Veary Publisher (Eben)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 Sanlam Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

