Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp

Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:07 PM

Guest:  Dr Chris Leatt  | Founder, Chairman of the board and Head of R&D at LEATT CORP 


The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

Consumer Ninja - South Africans rewarding Gift of the Givers' good works with their card spend loyalty awards

8 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Momentum Metropolitan suffers R2.83 billion in mortality losses tanking its profit by 93%

8 September 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Jeanette  Marais | Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings 

National Treasury wants to get rid of R350 Covid-19 grants while the central banks ponders inflation target policy: What does it mean ?

8 September 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

Market Commentary

8 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence

8 September 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Siobhan  Redford  | Economist at RMB 

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank

8 September 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Unathi Kamlana |  FSCA Commissioner  | 
 Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex 

Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

7 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Jacobus  Brink | Head Of Investment  at Novare Holdings 

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

