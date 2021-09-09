Sanlam declares that it paid R22 billion in death claims since the beginning of 2020 & mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for staff

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine pass... 12 September 2021 8:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandem... 12 September 2021 8:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on on level 3 lockdown. 12 September 2021 5:30 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Sanlam declares that it paid R22 billion in death claims since the beginning of 2020 & mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for staff

Sanlam declares that it paid R22 billion in death claims since the beginning of 2020 & mandates Covid-19 vaccinations for staff

9 September 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: Abigail  Mukhuba  | CFO at Sanlam 


Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Kevin Frankental | Co-founder of Lemon| 

Market Commentary

10 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: 
Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth| Tel: +27834568985

Is SA ready to go level 2 lockdown so the economy can open further? Alcohol sales, restaurant and tourism sectors are still restricted

10 September 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)| 

Solly Kramer | CEO at Norman Goodfellows| 

Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket| 

Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

9 September 2021 8:06 PM

Guest; Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it

9 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

China: a thorn in Naspers' flesh

9 September 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Paul Theron | MD  at Vestact Asset Management 

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Nic partners with a bank and he'll now be giving side hustlers R5000

9 September 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

Market Commentary

9 September 2021 6:35 PM

Guest:Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

Five hundred and two political parties violate the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation.

9 September 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Adriaan  Basson | editor-in-chief. at News24 

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

Local

WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship

Local

WATCH LIVE: President says SA to move to adjusted level 2 lockdown on Monday

12 September 2021 7:59 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as of 13 Sept

12 September 2021 6:56 PM

Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

12 September 2021 5:22 PM

