Market Commentary

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Mandatory Vaccination Policy
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Talita Laubscher - Partner at Bowmans
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Inaugural Traditional Men’s Parliaments
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Inkosikazi Nomandla Mhlauli - Acting Chairperson of National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders
Dr Matome Kganaga - National Deputy Chairperson of the SANAC Men's Sector
Today at 22:05
Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nchaope Khaole - Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC)
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of eit... 21 September 2021 4:48 PM
View all Local
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
View all Business
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

21 September 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - The Impact of Policy Interventions on Investments

21 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest Joseph Busha | Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Platform Banking and Open Banking: Why it’s the next big thing for banks and their customers

21 September 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Christo Davel | Chief Commercial Officer at Direct Transact| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Tribunal approves the sale of Burger King

21 September 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Bakhe Majenge | Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA

21 September 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Theo Baloyi founder of Bathu

20 September 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Theo Baloyi | Entrepreneur and Founder of Bathu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love

20 September 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporates urged to join the pledge to support fair working conditions across SA's gig economy

20 September 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pitso Tsibolane | Senior Lecturer and co-Principal Investigator for the Fairwork Foundation in South Africa at the Centre for Information Technology and National Development in Africa (CITANDA at UCT

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech with Toby

20 September 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Exxaro to diversify to other minerals as it works to limit its exposure to coal

20 September 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Riaan Koppeschaar | Finance Director at Exxaro| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex

Local

WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS

Local

Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:44 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

‘He was always jolly’ – Mogase honours late Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

21 September 2021 7:12 PM

