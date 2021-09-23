Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Tshegofatso Pule murder: Trial against Ntuthuko Shoba begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Beitbridge border fence case in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Judicil Service Commission constutional court judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SMME lender, Retail Capital on track to disburse R 8 billion by 2023 to small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO of Retail Capital
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LC500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sumayya Vally - Founder and Principal at Counterspace Studio
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Cultureneering by Ian Fuhr
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa

Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa

23 September 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Antos Stella | CEO at Content Connect Africa | 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

1 October 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HelloChoice: South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment

1 October 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Grant Jacobs | CEO of Hello Choice| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the "new" medical aid, Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme is planning to woo new members

1 October 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Dr Simon Mangcwatywa | Principal Executive Officer at Sizwe Medical Fund 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum by March 2022

1 October 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible

30 September 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead!

30 September 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA possibly going to level 1 of Covid-19 restrictions...what its means for the economy and health care industry

30 September 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous

30 September 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bidcorp results

30 September 2021 6:52 PM

Guest: David Cleasby | CFO  at BidCorp 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

30 September 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

