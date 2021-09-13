Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Expanded 2Africa to be world’s longest submarine cable system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the ANC , DA and EFF manifestos show what the parties care about.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nikiwe Bikitsha
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund releases Integrated Annual Report for the financial year ending February 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zanele Ngwepe, CFO of Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:10
ANC launches manifesto for local elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jessie Duarte, ANC Deputy Secretary General
Today at 17:20
ANC Manifesto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jessie Duarte, ANC Deputy Secretary General
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:14
IDC reduces annual loss to R33m on strict cash flow management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho - CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Elliott Merschen - Founder of the Sigmund Project
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Latest Local
Exploring the main tourist attractions for the North Coast Tourism and Investment for Enterprise Ilembe head Cheryl Peters says Ilembe's economy is based on tourism, which has regrettably n... 28 September 2021 2:55 PM
Nzimande dismisses DA complaint over Afrikaans as an official language The DA lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, saying the minister's insistence on defining Afrikaans a... 28 September 2021 12:49 PM
It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, chief director of public administration ethics, integrity and disciplinary technical assistance uni... 28 September 2021 11:27 AM
View all Local
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
We expect SA to move to alert level 1 by end of the week - Prof Mosa Moshabela University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation reflects on a possible easing of restrictions... 27 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:25 AM
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs. 24 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weyland

13 September 2021 7:21 PM

The Luxury of Conversation is brought to you by the Lexus LS500 and features Chris Weylandt, The Founder and CEO at Weylandts


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar

23 September 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Pertunia  Sibanyoni | CEO  at InspectaCar 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :

23 September 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa

23 September 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Antos Stella | CEO at Content Connect Africa | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

23 September 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spur Corporation results

23 September 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Val  Nichas  | CEO at Spur Corporation 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged.

23 September 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030, and other new sustainable solutions business

22 September 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Fleetwood  Grobler  | President and CEO at Sasol 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship

22 September 2021 6:59 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | Chair at Bidvest 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

22 September 2021 6:47 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus'

World

It's scandalous for people to steal from those they must serve - Top official

Local

I'm voting for the ANC, I'm embarrassed by my decision - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Family of slain ANC ward councillor Tshepo Motaung want his killers jailed

28 September 2021 2:57 PM

PWC explains why Solidarity Fund received qualified audit opinion

28 September 2021 2:41 PM

Man accused of murdering UFH student Nosicelo Mtebeni to conduct own defence

28 September 2021 2:28 PM

