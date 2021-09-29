The Meridian paper on how Eskom can leverage the transition towards a low carbon economy

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:05
Health Ministry responds to SIU report findings and recommendation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with media post ANC manifesto launch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
125
Today at 12:15
Audio: Zweli Mkhize resigning as Health Minister was honourable- Ramaphosa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:23
Deputy Police Minister leads ministerial Imbizo in Gugulethu
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
125
Today at 12:27
Community memebers from Zululand disrupt business breakfast held by the Distric Mayor in Durban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:37
GITOC Report - Murder by Contract , Targeted Killings in eastern and southern Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Thomas, Analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime.
125
Today at 12:41
Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu hosts a symposium on rape, sexual violence and teenage pregnancy in Delft, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:45
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitals has stretched blood supplies in the country. SANBS appeals for help.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khensani Mahlangu - Communications Officer at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
125
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
125
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Lessons from Charlotte Makgomo Mannya - Maxeke.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
125
Today at 18:13
capitec results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: Why digital marketing is dead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
125
