Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
First-ever Career Expo to be hosted on WhatsApp goes live Wednesday evening The 3-month-long expo is free. Bruce Whitfield finds out more from the chair of The Knowledge Trust, Rob Stokes. 6 October 2021 5:44 PM
The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium' Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over a project involving a R15-million sports facility but has aske... 6 October 2021 4:39 PM
R15-million stadium: 'Money could have been used elsewhere to benefit community' Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says according to experts, this is worth R4,6-million. 6 October 2021 2:14 PM
View all Local
Cosatu calls on workers to join national stayaway on Thursday Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Co-ordinator for the Congress of South African Trade Unions. 6 October 2021 9:11 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula says his party will ensure chief financial officers and municipal managers... 6 October 2021 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
The games people play are the games businesses play Are you a player or being played? 6 October 2021 7:15 PM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
View all Business
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
View all Sport
6-year-old Emma, explaining what love is, pulls at the heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:27 AM
Principal banning parents from wearing PJs at school drop off goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2021 8:26 AM
Father campaigns for period pains to be made reason to miss school Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
View all Africa
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous

30 September 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle  


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, UCT Vice- Chancellor

6 October 2021 8:00 PM

Guest: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng | Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja: The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home

6 October 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unions call for a national stayaway over SA's 'economic mess'

6 October 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The looming fuel crisis : How the international energy bind could affect South Africans

6 October 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

6 October 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business insolvencies in the country skyrocket by +21.5%

6 October 2021 6:25 PM

Guest:  Maxime  Lemerle | Head of Sector and Insolvency Research at Euler Hermes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How economic policy can bolster SA's manufacturing sector

6 October 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Mike Schussler | Founder at Economists dot co dot za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School: Investment Edges.

5 October 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Mduduzi  Luthuli  | Co-Founder and Executive Director  at Luthuli Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

5 October 2021 7:46 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'No surprise' that Zuma still encourages SA to vote ANC

Politics

Professionals do not want to work in municipalities due to politicisation - ATM

Politics

The 'forgotten town' with poor service delivery and a R15-million 'stadium'

Local

EWN Highlights

De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

6 October 2021 8:37 PM

1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

6 October 2021 8:11 PM

Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

6 October 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA