Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weylandt

Today at 12:05
Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Guests
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Guests
Today at 12:15
Police Minister Bheki Cele holds a crime imbizo in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Today at 12:23
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Guests
Today at 12:27
Deputy President DD Mabuza leads a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in KZN.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Today at 12:37
Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan appears in court.
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Guests
Today at 12:41
Concourt interviews update: wrap up of the week.
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Guests
Today at 12:45
Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend.
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Guests
Today at 12:52
More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Guests
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Today at 16:10
Media briefing on governments efforts in the fight against covid 19 & national vaccine rollout
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Guests
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Guests
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Guests
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Guests
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
Guests
