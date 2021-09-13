Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weylandt

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Today at 12:15
Police Minister Bheki Cele holds a crime imbizo in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Deputy President DD Mabuza leads a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:37
Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan appears in court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Concourt interviews update: wrap up of the week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Today at 12:45
Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 12:52
More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 16:10
Media briefing on governments efforts in the fight against covid 19 & national vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
