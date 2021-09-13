Lexus Luxury of Conversation with Chris Weylandt

Today at 12:05 Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

Today at 12:10 President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eldered De Klerk, policing expert

Today at 12:15 Police Minister Bheki Cele holds a crime imbizo in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter

Today at 12:27 Deputy President DD Mabuza leads a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in KZN. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:37 Gupta aide Ronica Ragavan appears in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:41 Concourt interviews update: wrap up of the week. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter

Today at 12:45 Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.

Today at 12:52 More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap with Tholakele. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 16:10 Media briefing on governments efforts in the fight against covid 19 & national vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 16:20 Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister

Today at 16:50 Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments

