Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief John Perlman speaks to Oscar Mabuyane's lawyer Ngqibo Sakhela about an interim interdict to stay the Public Protector's remedial a... 26 October 2021 5:50 PM
Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane was speaking at the launch of the city’s energy mix plan on Monday as it works on exploring gas and sola... 26 October 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

25 October 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

26 October 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's behind mining unions' modernisation agreement

26 October 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Sietse van der Woude | Senior Executive in charge of modernisation at the Minerals Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sipho Pityana : Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Sipho Pityana | Former President of Business Unity SA  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 October 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Russia’s post-1998 oil and gas nexus via Cape Town

26 October 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Tiara Walters | Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan

26 October 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: James Formby  | Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money: Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa

25 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Themba Godi | Former Chairperson at Scopa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature: Social Chemistry by Marissa king

25 October 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Altron pays out a hefty half-year dividend

25 October 2021 7:19 PM

Guest:Mteto Nyati  | CEO at Altron 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

PUBLIC PROTECTOR REMEDIAL ACTION: Mabuyane and Madikizela granted interim relief

Local

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

EWN Highlights

R350 grant recipients call for govt to make it permanent: ‘It’s a lifeline’

26 October 2021 7:14 PM

Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

26 October 2021 5:49 PM

Zuma to appeal court ruling retaining prosecutor Downer in corruption trial

26 October 2021 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA