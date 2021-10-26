Sipho Pityana : Why I am suing the bank regulator

Guest: Sipho Pityana | Former President of Business Unity SA
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sietse van der Woude | Senior Executive in charge of modernisation at the Minerals CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tiara Walters | Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Formby | Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Themba Godi | Former Chairperson at ScopaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business ConsultantsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Mteto Nyati | CEO at AltronLISTEN TO PODCAST