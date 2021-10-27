Shortages of glass due to the disruption of the global supply chain affects the sale of Savanna Ciders.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
Zoom: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: The right and wrong mindset regarding money
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marcel T. Wasserman
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Penelope Bernard - Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think.  Which group do you fall under”?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years' Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area. 27 October 2021 5:29 PM
TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is tak... 27 October 2021 5:02 PM
More young people prefer freelance work, survey finds MD of Outsized South Africa Johann Van Niekerk talks about the move from permanent employment to freelance work. 27 October 2021 3:52 PM
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 Novemb... 27 October 2021 11:31 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
ANC demands answers from Gordhan & De Ruyter over load shedding Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding at noon after more generating units broke down. 27 October 2021 3:14 PM
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show 26 October 2021 8:32 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
Muay Thai expert puts guy in choke hold after he sexually harasses her in train Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:31 AM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Shortages of glass due to the disruption of the global supply chain affects the sale of Savanna Ciders.

Shortages of glass due to the disruption of the global supply chain affects the sale of Savanna Ciders.

27 October 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Natasha Maharaj | Marketing Director for Distell 


Consumer Ninja: Credit card limits increased without consent

27 October 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - How burying the dead will change in the near future

27 October 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 6:58 PM

Guest: Darren Hele | CEO of Famous Brands 

Market Commentary

27 October 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

Cell C interim results shows that turnaround strategy is working

27 October 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Douglas Craigie Stevenson |  CEO  at Cell C 

Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.

26 October 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Viv Govender | Portfolio Manager  at Rand Swiss 

Africa Business Focus

26 October 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy) 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

26 October 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

What's behind mining unions' modernisation agreement

26 October 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Sietse van der Woude | Senior Executive in charge of modernisation at the Minerals Council

NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning

Local

TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

Local

Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE: No incidents reported at exam venues on day 1

27 October 2021 7:10 PM

Some voters now reluctant to head to the polls because of load shedding

27 October 2021 6:41 PM

WATCH LIVE: Gordhan & De Ruyter give update on load shedding

27 October 2021 6:32 PM

