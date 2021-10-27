Shapeshifter

Streaming issues? Report here
'Inquests should be done if patient dies not culpable homicide charge' South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on why doctors require the law to be changed. 8 November 2021 7:49 AM
I am happy about 'The Wife' cast - Dudu Busani-Dube Azania Mosaka speaks to Author and Publisher Dudu Busani-Dube about the upcoming series and her upside of failure. 7 November 2021 5:20 PM
Load shedding to continue throughout the whole week Eskom says it apologies for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load shedding. 7 November 2021 3:49 PM
We are prepared to be effective opposition if coalition talks don't work - DA DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube gives an update on possible coalition partners after the local government elections. 8 November 2021 7:26 AM
If we run a municipality outright we will prove our mettle - Patriotic Alliance Party deputy president Kenny Kunene says the IEC must revisit its recruitment strategy and ensure that people who work at the voti... 5 November 2021 5:47 PM
There were challenges 'but the IEC had five years to prepare for the elections' Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane says the commission must sort out the trainin... 5 November 2021 1:23 PM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
[WATCH] Cat knocks glass of water and waking owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Fans chant 'stop the show' as Travis Scott Astrofest Show turns deadly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 November 2021 8:31 AM
R131bn COP26 deal: 'Money to go towards financing larger scale renewable energy' Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair Vally Moosa reflects on the renewable deal to shift from coal. 5 November 2021 7:45 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter

27 October 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Neale Hill | MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA 


Friday File : Vilafonte

5 November 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Mike Ratcliffe |  co-founder and Managing Partner at Vilafonté. 

Kolisis call for fresh thinking after "a time of mayhem"

5 November 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rachel Kolisi | Co-founder at Kolisi Foundation, 

Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year

5 November 2021 6:25 PM

Guest: Dr Ryan Noach | CEO  at Discovery Health 

Local government elections 2021 in nutshell

5 November 2021 6:17 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst  

Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's

3 November 2021 8:07 PM

Guest: Hylton Kallner | CEO at Discovery Bank 

Consumer Ninja : - Capitec has the highest number of ATM complaints

3 November 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots

3 November 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

How the JSE is failing SMES

3 November 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nthabeleng Mmako | Senior Lecturer at Unisa in the department of Applied Management  

Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

3 November 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Rui  Morais  | CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies 

Market Commentary

3 November 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

