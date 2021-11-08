Redefine Properties resumes dividend payments, reduces loan to value by 6.3% to 41.6%

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Cricket SA had no plan to tackle racial discrimination from 1991
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 16:10
Pre-budget conversation: Policies needed to get the economy going
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr. Azar Jammine
Dr. Azar Jammine
Today at 16:20
Impact of loadshedding on Restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness Maximizing on Black friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Auditors find Eskom not disclosing irregular expenditure adequately
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Businesses may be intending to claim against their insurance policies.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Mtho Mapumulo. Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Mtho Mapumulo. Senior Associate at Adams & Adams
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Alex Parker - Car journalist
Alex Parker - Car journalist
Today at 18:13
Vodacom pays up a whooping R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Gondongwane to deliver his first ever mid-term budget speech as SA's first minister
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Peter Worthington - Senior Economist at Absa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - SA continent's largest CO2 contributor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
