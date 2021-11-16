Africa Business Focus - Reflections on 2021

Guest: Neville Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Guest: Hywel George | Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hendrik Du Toit | CEO at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Hurwitz | CEO at Transaction CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cedric Masondo, SA Special Risks Insurance Association MDLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business IntelligenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sam Sole | Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative JournalismLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Deena Naidoo | Winner Season 1 at Masterchef SaLISTEN TO PODCAST