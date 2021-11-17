Guest: Nick Wilkinson | Chairman of SA Olive
Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charlie Wright | Co-founder at Clean my BedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Cromhout | CEO at TruthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thomas Pays | CEO at OzowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George Glynos | Head of Research at ETM AnalyticsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brett Botten | CEO at Spar GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST