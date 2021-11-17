Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a dividend

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.