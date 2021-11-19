Tiger Brands full year results mauled - earnings down 6%

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Joburg and Ekurhuleni Mayor announcements
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Guests
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: ANC’s Eugene Johnson elected Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Today at 15:20
POPCRU on the attack on Malamulele Police Station
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Guests
Today at 15:24
Why are police stations soft targets for gangs?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guests
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg JHB INAUGURAL COUNCIL SITTINGS
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lael Bethlehem, CEO of Johannesburg Development Agency.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Covid 19 numbers on the rise
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Bruce Mellado - member at Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee
Guests
Today at 16:50
Four scenarios and the funeral(s): Ethiopian powder keg is ready to explode in tragic ways
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Guests
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Today at 18:42
Omnia doubles profit amid strong mining and farming activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Seelan Gobalsamy - CEO at Omnia
Guests
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Guests
Today at 19:08
Netcare Group resumes dividend payout after a bump in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Guests
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't by Alberto Alesina, Carlo Favero
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Guests
Today at 19:33
[Pre-Record ] Other People’s Money - Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Indra Nooyi - former Chair & CEO at Pepsi Co.
Guests
