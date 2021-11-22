Tech with Toby

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Chief at Stuff Studios
Guest: Bheki Dube | Founder and CEO of CuriocityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia BroadcastingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cormac Cullinan | Director at Cullinan and Associates, an environmental law firmLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Worthington | Senior Economist at AbsaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Schultz | Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)LISTEN TO PODCAST