Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
African personality and identity - Is there such a thing as an African personality?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sduduzo Mncwabe, Clinical psychologist and author
Today at 11:05
Sex focus - Consummating one's relationship
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - African Jacquard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christine Daron - Founder & Creative Director
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2021 8:56 AM
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more yo... 3 December 2021 8:37 AM
Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee. 3 December 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone Dec fixtures after 31 positive COVID cases In a statement, the Soweto side confirmed 31 positive cases at the club. 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2021 9:20 AM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini: Music is a feeling, not a language In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement, musician and businessman Zakes Bantwini talks about his music journey and the hit sin... 2 December 2021 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

Business issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 6:18 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance - Can you ignore the price and just buy shares?

2 December 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - Do you strive for excellence in your business? What does it mean, how do you measure it and set a standard, whose standard is it and who is the final judge? Should you even care?

2 December 2021 7:52 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How astronomical increases in coffee prices will affect roasters in South Africa

2 December 2021 7:19 PM

Guest: Bean There founder Jonathan Robinson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford invests R600 million in Gqeberha plant to boost export capacity

2 December 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Ockert  Berry | head of operations at Ford SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA media muscle up against Google and Facebook over usage content payments

2 December 2021 6:48 PM

Guest: Styli  Charalambous  | Co-founder and CEO at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 December 2021 6:46 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for better coordination at the SA & Mozambique border which has cost local trucking companies R1.3 billion in revenue this year

2 December 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: Dr Juanita Maree |    CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity

1 December 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Bheki Dube | Founder and CEO of Curiocity  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Standard Bank clients send more complaints to the Ombudsman than any other bank

1 December 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,535 new cases and 44 deaths

Local

Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated

Local

EWN Highlights

Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone Dec fixtures after 31 positive COVID cases

3 December 2021 10:25 AM

Shell seismic survey to go ahead after court dismisses interdict application

3 December 2021 10:07 AM

Police Minister Cele expected to testify at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

3 December 2021 9:39 AM

