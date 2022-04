SweepSouth acquires Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma

Today at 16:10 [RIGHT of REPLY] Bus Operators respond to NUMSA threat of strike over Easter holidays Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bazil Govender, Executive Manager of the Southern African Bus Operators Association

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa

125 125