Movies to watch during the festive season

Latest Local
Tutu's pine coffin was final rebuke to ruling class - Judith February John Maytham chats to columnist and governance specialist Judith February on Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s coffin. 4 January 2022 8:54 AM
'We’re admitting a breach of security at Parliament' Ray White interviews Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. 3 January 2022 6:42 PM
We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu Branch secretary for Nehawu in Parliament Temba Gubula says they have evidence showing that their members in Parliament were told... 3 January 2022 5:34 PM
View all Local
People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA John Maytham chats to DA's Siviwe Gwarube on safety and security protocols in Parliament following a devastating blaze. 4 January 2022 8:24 AM
PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism' John Maytham speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney, William Booth to reflect on the National Assembly attack. 4 January 2022 7:45 AM
Police to investigate cause of fatal accident that took Emalahleni mayor's life Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details around the death of Linah Malatjie. 3 January 2022 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2022: 'SA is robust. We’ve learned to survive despite our government' Ray White interviews Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School. 3 January 2022 8:15 PM
UIF slashes online claims backlog Ray White interviews Advocate Mzie Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at the UIF. 3 January 2022 7:06 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
View all Business
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Movies to watch during the festive season

Movies to watch during the festive season

21 December 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Russell Grant | owner of the Bioscope 


What can we expect from the South African economy in 2022

3 January 2022 8:04 PM

Guest: Prof Jannie Rossouw  | Head of Wits Business School 

Investing in 2022

3 January 2022 7:45 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

In 2022, will airlines be able to recover from the pandemic?

3 January 2022 7:16 PM

Guest: Desmond Latham | Avaition expert 

UIF sees 'drastic' reduction in claims backlog thanks to new plan

3 January 2022 7:05 PM

Guest: Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF

Investigation regarding fire that broke out at Parliament on Sunday

3 January 2022 6:39 PM

Guest: Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure 

What has been lost as a result of fires in Parliament?

3 January 2022 6:33 PM

Guest: Pieter Mulder | Former Member of Parliament & Leader of FF Plus 

Parenting and emotional regulation in children

30 December 2021 8:02 PM

Guest: Clinical psychologist who specializes in family/ child therapy

Dealing with bully

30 December 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Life coach Amanda Ndiki

Workplace Etiquette: The Don’ts

30 December 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: leadership coach Kim Conradie

How to survive abuse

30 December 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Tears founder and CEO Mara Glennie 

People need to be held accountable for security breach in Parliament - DA

Politics

PARLIAMENT FIRE: 'Investigators must establish if fire was arson or terrorism'

Politics

We have emails, shift rosters telling our members not to work weekends- Nehawu

Local

Authorities confirm Parliament fire flare-up contained

4 January 2022 9:46 AM

Prince Andrew to urge US judge to dismiss sex abuse case

4 January 2022 8:59 AM

Man arrested at Bloemfontein airport after grenade found in bag

4 January 2022 7:52 AM

