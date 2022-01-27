CCMA vaccination dismissal ruling ruffles feathers

Guest: Anastasia Vatalidis | Labour Head at Werskmans
Guest: Tobie van Heerden | CEO at 10X Investments |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia BroadcastingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Erik Smuts | CEO at NampakLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carel de Jager | Consultant at The Block Chain Academy
Ruarc Peffers | Managing Director at Aspire Art Auctions |
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carmen Nel | Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund ManagersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Victor Kgomoeswana | Author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient ContinentLISTEN TO PODCAST