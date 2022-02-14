Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GirlCodeZA looking to upskill 100 women with coding skills Co-founder of GirlCodeZA Tinyiko Simbine says people can apply via their social media pages @GirlCodeZA. 20 February 2022 11:07 AM
City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500 million in its campaign to clampdown on non-paying customers. 20 February 2022 8:19 AM
'Parents should use tax free accounts to teach children about savings' Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the benefits of having a tax free accounts. 20 February 2022 8:11 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend. 19 February 2022 11:18 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel. 20 February 2022 11:55 AM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch all the action from week 3's Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds. 19 February 2022 2:12 PM
'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same inten... 18 February 2022 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

14 February 2022 6:36 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

18 February 2022 7:03 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - Cheeky Chocolat

18 February 2022 6:58 PM

Guest: Claire Salomon | Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolat 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

solar power - barriers and opportunities in localization

18 February 2022 6:28 PM

Guest: Frank  Spencer | Head of Development  at Bushveld Energy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The short and long of welfare solutions to South Africa’s pressing challenges

18 February 2022 6:20 PM

Guest: Isaah  Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - Is retirement possible in this day and age?

17 February 2022 8:16 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

17 February 2022 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is a South African cannabis economy just a pipe dream?

17 February 2022 7:17 PM

Guest: Anthony Cohen | Founder and CEO  at Elixinol South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Meta (Facebook) partners with GoodThingsGuy

17 February 2022 7:03 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Founder at Good Things Guy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA – BUT CAN WE IMPLEMENT?

17 February 2022 6:55 PM

Guest: JP Landman | Political & Trend Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

17 February 2022 6:36 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills

Local

NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever

Local

Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Queen Elizabeth has COVID but symptoms 'mild': palace

20 February 2022 2:08 PM

Six people, two of them police, arrested in spate of armed robberies in Gauteng

20 February 2022 1:39 PM

Mendis slams 69 as Sri Lanka win 5th and final T20 against Australia

20 February 2022 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA