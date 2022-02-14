challenges for the insurance sector

Guest: Jurie Erwee | CEO at GIB Group.
Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Claire Salomon | Founder and CEO of Cheeky ChocolatLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Frank Spencer | Head of Development at Bushveld EnergyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anthony Cohen | Founder and CEO at Elixinol South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque | Founder at Good Things GuyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: JP Landman | Political & Trend AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST