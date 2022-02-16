Shapeshifter - Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and CEO of Lift Airline

Guest: Jonathan Ayache | co-founder and CEO at Lift Airline
Guest: Katherine-Mary Pichulik | Owner And Designer at Pichulik|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Corne Louw | Senior Economist at Grain SA|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Cairns | Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank|
Richard de Villiers | Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Guest: Val Nichas | CEO at Spur CorporationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Richard Rushton | Group CEO at DistellLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner PerspectiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adrian Gore | Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jason Borbora-Sheen | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One|LISTEN TO PODCAST