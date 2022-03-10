President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to have the Human Rights talk with your children Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Parenting and Human potential expert Nikki Bush about children's human rights. 19 March 2022 9:38 AM
World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal' Gugs Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati in the importance of sleep. 19 March 2022 8:16 AM
Help is available to deal with anxiety and depression - Healthcare pharmacist Gugu Mhlungu on WeekendBreakfast chats to Coyne Healthcare pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo to reflect on the lates figures by WHO. 19 March 2022 7:46 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
WATCH: Man jumping onto moving car, in attempt to fake accident goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:52 AM
Woman gets shocked after finding sister's boyfriend's arrest record Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2022 8:51 AM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

10 March 2022 6:22 PM

Guest: Tinyiko Maluleke | Independent Political Analyst at Tshwane University of Technology

Peter du Toit | Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24


Friday File - VISI magazine (luxury of magazines)

18 March 2022 6:59 PM

Guest: Steve Smith | Editor at Visi Magazine

Market Commentary

18 March 2022 6:38 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

Absa rider, Mike Coppin founder at Food Lovers

18 March 2022 6:31 PM

Guest: Mike Coppin | Director and Co-Owner of Food Lovers Market| 

All you need to know about the Cape Epic race

18 March 2022 6:25 PM

Guest: Geoff Lee | Managing Executive at Absa

Another credit bureau hacked

18 March 2022 6:18 PM

Guest: Steven Ambrose | MD at Atvance Intelligence

Personal Finance - How to leave money for your children when you pass away

17 March 2022 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus: Building a transactable business, vs building a strategically transactable business.

17 March 2022 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

How planned new hiring rules are going to affect businesses

17 March 2022 7:20 PM

Guest: Andrew Woodburn | Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann 

The mistake made by a technician at the Koeberg power station is explosive, says Chris Yelland

17 March 2022 7:04 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence  

Patrice Motsepe-backed African Rainbow Capital injects millions into TymeBank

17 March 2022 6:53 PM

Guest: Johan van Zyl | co-CEO  at African Rainbow Capital 

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

World Sleep Day: 'You need seven hours of sleep to help body to heal'

How to have the Human Rights talk with your children

PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

19 March 2022 5:23 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

It's true! Bluetooth tech was named after Viking king Harald Blåtand

19 March 2022 2:18 PM

