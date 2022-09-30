Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil

Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental he... 8 October 2022 12:34 PM
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products... 8 October 2022 12:21 PM
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil

Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil

30 September 2022 7:15 PM

Guest: Vittoria Jooste | CEO at SA Olive Industry Association


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Friday File - The Wines I like Club

7 October 2022 6:58 PM

Guest: Johann Biermann | Founder of The Wines I like Club|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 October 2022 6:37 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Money Show Explainer: How to give an old bank a face lift?

7 October 2022 6:30 PM

Guest: Brendan Seery | Orchids and Onions Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Much More Economic Growth Can the Planet Sustain?

7 October 2022 6:22 PM

Guest: Mark Buchanan | Author of Forecast: What Physics, Meteorology and the Natural Sciences Can Teach Us About Economics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - How the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you

6 October 2022 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - How to direct our rising rage into profitable business outcomes.

6 October 2022 7:40 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Effect of Transet on the ailing economy

6 October 2022 7:17 PM

Guest: Xhanti Payi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government should consider having its own HR, dedicated to appoint senior public servants, in order to avoid future State Capture

6 October 2022 7:05 PM

Guest: David Lewis | Co-founder of Corruption Watch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How multilateral banks can have better lending conditions in order to speed up the flow of private capital to countries that need it

6 October 2022 6:50 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

6 October 2022 6:34 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

Local

Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers

Business Local

School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Saturday, 08 October 2022

9 October 2022 5:48 AM

Visitors urged to use alternative entry gates to Kruger after tourist murder

8 October 2022 5:50 PM

Manhunt for suspects who shot dead 3, injuring 6 others in Kagiso

8 October 2022 5:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA