Life HealthCare Group's annual results

Today at 11:05
How should you conduct yourself at year-end parties?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource Specialist
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Should you be taking vitamin booster shots?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbali Mapholi, Dietician
Today at 12:05
Public servants embark on a ‘National Day of Action’ as wage talks reach an impasse.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:15
EWN speaks to us live bellville taxi rank from 05:30 to assess the impact of the second day of santaco’s provincial stayaway.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Cape Town expects more chaos on day two of taxi strike. // Commuters fear for their lives this as Gold Arrows busses torched amidst taxi strike action.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 12:27
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 12:37
Masiphumelele hit by second blaze in less than a month.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 12:41
EFF leader julius malema has until today to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month. if he does not the sahrc will take the matter to the equality court. the commission gave him 10 w
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 12:45
ANC's electoral committee to announce nominated candidates.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:52
As part of MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme “A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
Today at 12:56
Minister creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Sizakele Marutlulle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Latest Local
Teacher of the year prides himself as advocate for dignity "The integrity and dignity of the child is key, and we try with my colleagues to protect the child in every aspect especially when... 22 November 2022 8:38 AM
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam. 21 November 2022 3:58 PM
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan? What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27... 21 November 2022 10:47 AM
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of O... 21 November 2022 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 21 November 2022 7:22 PM
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity. 21 November 2022 6:39 PM
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Life HealthCare Group's annual results

Life HealthCare Group's annual results

17 November 2022 4:55 PM

Guest: Peter Wharton-Hood | CEO at Life Healthcare Group


Business Book feature - A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee

21 November 2022 5:38 PM

Guest: Andrew Levy | Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates|

HBR at 100 The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard

21 November 2022 5:33 PM

Guest: Kelly Ansara | Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball Publishers

Tech with Toby

21 November 2022 5:09 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Chief at Stuff Studios

The Rohatyn Group buys Ethos Private Equity

21 November 2022 5:05 PM

Guest: Stuart MacKenzie | CEO at Ethos Private Equity|

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

21 November 2022 4:35 PM

Guest: Meryl Pick | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group|

Cabinet puts a halt on metal scrap exports

21 November 2022 4:28 PM

Guest: Donald MacKay | Director at Xa International Trade Advisors|

Netcare Full Year results

21 November 2022 4:24 PM

Guest: Dr Richard Friedland | CEO at Netcare

Friday File - Kojo Baffoe's experiences in luxurious motorcycles

18 November 2022 4:57 PM

Guest: Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant

Market Commentary

18 November 2022 4:41 PM

Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

The Money Show Explainer: How will rating agencies affect SA's sovereign rating?

18 November 2022 4:29 PM

Guest: Isaac Mashego | Senior Economist at Nedbank|

Trending

Experts warn kidnappings are becoming a trend in South Africa

Local

Eskom's diesel crisis: How easy will it be to refuel turbines?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu urges players involved WC taxi strike to find resolution

22 November 2022 10:14 AM

Wits University to make multimillion rand upgrades to planetarium

22 November 2022 10:12 AM

NW Premier reshuffles his cabinet, makes room for Nono Maloyi

22 November 2022 10:00 AM

