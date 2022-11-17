Life HealthCare Group's annual results

Today at 11:05 How should you conduct yourself at year-end parties? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Boniwe Dunster, Human Resource Specialist

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- Should you be taking vitamin booster shots? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mbali Mapholi, Dietician

Today at 12:05 Public servants embark on a ‘National Day of Action’ as wage talks reach an impasse. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:15 EWN speaks to us live bellville taxi rank from 05:30 to assess the impact of the second day of santaco’s provincial stayaway. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 Cape Town expects more chaos on day two of taxi strike. // Commuters fear for their lives this as Gold Arrows busses torched amidst taxi strike action. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services

Guests

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer - Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services

Today at 12:37 Masiphumelele hit by second blaze in less than a month. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis

Today at 12:41 EFF leader julius malema has until today to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month. if he does not the sahrc will take the matter to the equality court. the commission gave him 10 w The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Andre Gaum - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Today at 12:45 ANC's electoral committee to announce nominated candidates. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:52 As part of MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme “A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702

Today at 12:56 Minister creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Sizakele Marutlulle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Sizakele Marutlulle - Branding expert at ...

