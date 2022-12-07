Niel Joubert | Author at Whitey: The Rise and Rule of the Shoprite King |
Warren IngramLISTEN TO PODCAST
Anton Ossip | CEO at Discovery InsureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pavlo PhitidisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Robert Paddock | Founder and CEO at Valenture InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Qaanitah Hunter | Political editor at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kokkie Kooyman | Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jimmy Moyaha | Independent AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Adrian Saville | An investment specialist at Genera CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto | Head of Capital Markets Research at IntellidexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Ryan Noach | Chief Executive at Discovery HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST