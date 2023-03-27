Business Book feature - The Age of AI: And Our Human Future by Daniel Huttenlocher, Eric Schmidt, and Henry Kissinger
Guest: Stephen Van Coller| CEO at EOHLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mesela Nhlapo | CEO at African Rail Industry AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax AbuseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julian Scher | Property Expert & Senior Director of Strauss Scher AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nishlan Samujh | Group Finance DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Motlatsi Komote| Legal Research at Corruption WatchLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Norman Mackechnie | Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Bosch | CEO at Rural MaintenanceLISTEN TO PODCAST