Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next? President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles. 8 June 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night. 8 June 2023 4:18 PM
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025 Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out. 8 June 2023 4:13 PM
View all Local
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
View all Politics
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo. 7 June 2023 10:21 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU... A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality... 8 June 2023 4:10 PM
[WATCH]: Friends turned lovers? Woman confesses love and kisses male bestie She said that she had been in love with her male best friend for quite some time and could not wait to confess her feelings. 8 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment

Business confidence declines for the fifth consecutive quarter due to an unfriendly trading environment

7 June 2023 6:33 PM

Guest: Isaah Mhlanga | Head of Markets Research at RMB|


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Agri SA in a squabble with the department of water and sanitation over water licenses

8 June 2023 7:11 PM

Guest: Janse Rabie| legal and policy head at AgriSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eurozone slips into recession & and the ZAR gains as some ground

8 June 2023 6:58 PM

Guest: Andre Cilliers | Director and Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

8 June 2023 6:43 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s current account shortfall narrows in Q1

8 June 2023 6:40 PM

Guest: Dr Azar Jammine | Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 June 2023 8:17 PM

Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Boardmans goes live online

7 June 2023 8:16 PM

Guest: Norman Drieselmann  |Retailability's CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Debunking five myths of office politics

7 June 2023 7:31 PM

Guest: Niven Postma|  Author, Advisor, Lecturer and Keynote

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Govt and Organised Business establish partnership initiative

7 June 2023 7:27 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interbank payments in South Africa reveal that there’s stagnation in the economy

7 June 2023 6:47 PM

Guest: Elize Kruger|Independent Economist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?

Local Business

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

Entertainment

Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out...

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA surfers Smith and Baum qualify for Paris 2024 at World Surfing Games

8 June 2023 10:43 PM

Home Affairs' ZEP extension buys Zim nationals more time

8 June 2023 10:24 PM

Arresting Putin would be risking war between SA and Russia, says Ntshavheni

8 June 2023 9:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA