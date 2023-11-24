Governor affirms the CompCom as the right organisation to probe allegations of market abuse

Streaming issues? Report here
New HIV survey: 'Prevention seems to be taking a back seat' South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in the world. 2 December 2023 3:04 PM
New Ford Puma finally arrives in SA - 'pricey, but worth it' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives the new Ford Puma a big thumbs up after test driving it around the Cape Peninsula. 2 December 2023 2:56 PM
KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder It’s understood the former sports anchor was killed on Friday night, with gunmen fleeing the scene with his car. 2 December 2023 1:20 PM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting gre... 2 December 2023 5:30 PM
SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey' The newly launched GWM ORA 03 is currently the most affordable EV in the country. 2 December 2023 3:35 PM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Governor affirms the CompCom as the right organisation to probe allegations of market abuse

Governor affirms the CompCom as the right organisation to probe allegations of market abuse

24 November 2023 7:01 PM

Guest: Hilary Joffe, columnist and editor-at-large at Business Day 


Friday File - Glenmorangie’s a Tale of Tokyo’s whiskeyGuesy

1 December 2023 6:55 PM

Guest: David Blackmore| The Global Master Brand Ambassador for Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Market Commentary

1 December 2023 6:40 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth| 

The Money Show Explainer: Why Treasury has to give Transnet R47bn bail out

1 December 2023 6:32 PM

Guest: Prof Jan Havenga |Logistics Professor at Stellenbosch University & Director Of Gain Group 

Tiger Brands’ New CE faces tough challenges ahead as FY margins get hit by rising costs

1 December 2023 6:26 PM

Guest: Tjaart Kruger| Tiger Brand’s new CEO

Personal Finance - Not all personal finance rules are cast in stone

30 November 2023 8:07 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram| Co-founder of Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus - Succession

30 November 2023 7:37 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis| CEO, Aurik Business Accelerator 

Fuel price increases cost South Africans more than we think, shows Discovery Insure new Drive Trends data

30 November 2023 7:26 PM

Guest: Robert Attwell|  CEO at Discovery Insure

Why should we care about COP28?

30 November 2023 7:10 PM

Guest: Rob Lewenson| Head of responsible investment at Old Mutual Investment Group|

SA life insurers and investment companies prevent fraud worth R1.1 billion

30 November 2023 6:59 PM

Guest: Jean van Niekerk|convenor of the ASISA Forensic Standing Committee

Market Commentary

30 November 2023 6:40 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective| 

KZN officials condemn former TV anchor, spokesperson Jeffrey Zikhali's murder

Local

Load shedding exemption court ruling described as monumental

Local

Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings

Politics

Observatory substation fire: Repair work may take up to 7 days - City Power

2 December 2023 6:02 PM

Gauteng slapped with another incoming heatwave

2 December 2023 5:48 PM

Mashaba urges SAns not to leave country's future in govt's 'unpatriotic' hands

2 December 2023 5:38 PM

