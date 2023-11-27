Business Book feature: A Country of Two Agricultures By Wandile Sihlobo

Guest: Matsi Modise| Chairperson of the SA Startup Act Movement
Guest: Warren Ingram| Co-founder of Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis| CEO, Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Robert Attwell| CEO at Discovery InsureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rob Lewenson| Head of responsible investment at Old Mutual Investment Group|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jean van Niekerk|convenor of the ASISA Forensic Standing CommitteeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katherine Gibson | FSCA Deputy CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Angelo Swartz | Group CEO at SPAR SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Piet Viljoen | Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund| and David Shapiro | Chief Global Equity Strategist at Sasfin|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Niven Postma| Author, Advisor, Lecturer and Keynote SpeakerLISTEN TO PODCAST